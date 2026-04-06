There is no slowing down for Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office. Ranveer Singh starrer is surpassing all expectations and driving massive footfalls at the ticket windows. It has now surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the second highest-selling movie on BookMyShow. Scroll below for a detailed update!

Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2 in BMS sales

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has sold a whopping 16.02 million tickets on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow. It registered 1.08 million tickets during the third weekend, staying only behind its predecessor, which sold 1.74 million tickets during the same period.

The total BMS sales now stand at 16.03 million. With that, Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller has left behind Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 to become the 3rd best-selling movie ever.

Take a look at the detailed week-wise breakdown of BMS sales:

Pre Sales: 2.41 million

Week 1: 8.92 million (8 days)

Week 2: 3.62 million

Day 16: 433.78K

Day 17: 380.95K

Day 18: 268.71K

Total: 16.03 million

The next target for Ranveer Singh starrer is Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which registered BMS sales of 17.10 million in its lifetime. Post that, it will battle Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (20.41 million) for the #1 spot.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominated the ticket windows in March, with no other competition. Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh tanked, which gave it a massive benefit in the Southern belts – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Starting next week, it will face competition from Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Only time will tell how well it manages to hold its fort.

Take a look at the top 10 highest ticket-selling films on BookMyShow:

Pushpa 2 – 20.41 million KGF Chapter 2 – 17.1 million Dhurandhar 2 – 16.03 million (18 days) Baahubali 2 – 16 million Kantara Chapter 1 – 14.1 million RRR – 13.4 million Kalki 2898 AD – 13.14 million Dhurandhar – 13 million Chhaava – 12.58 million Jawan – 12.4 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy Oozes Bhool Bhulaiyaa Energy & I’m Super Pumped!

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