Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi led Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has concluded its first week on a fair note. It has recovered over 50% of its budget and scored the 5th highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed day 7 report!

Collects over 30 crore in the opening week!

Mudassar Aziz’s directorial opened to a good response on May 15, 2026. However, the journey has been challenging due to competition from Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Raja Shivaji, and other rivals at the ticket windows. According to the official figures, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned 2.40 crore net on day 7. It witnessed a 24% drop over the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total in India reaches 33.75 crore net, which is about 39.82 crore in gross earnings. Starting today, the romantic comedy will also face competition from Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil. Against an estimated budget of 60 crore, around 56% of the total investments have been recovered. It will now be interesting to see how it performs during its second weekend.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 4.38 crore

Day 2: 6.67 crore

Day 3: 9.06 crore

Day 4: 3.67 crore

Day 5: 4.41 crore

Day 6: 3.16 crore

Day 7: 2.40 crore

Total: 33.75 crore

Records 5th highest opening week in 2026 in Bollywood!

Pati Patni Aur Woh managed to surpass Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis to score the 5th highest opening week collection in Bollywood in 2026.

Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore (8 days) Border 2: 244.97 crore Bhooth Bangla: 95.68 crore O’Romeo: 52.51 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 33.75 crore Ikkis: 30.25 crore (8-day) Mardaani 3: 26.6 crore The Kerala Story 2: 22.55 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 13.52 crore (8 days) Assi: 6.95 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 33.75 crore

Budget recovery: 56%

India gross: 39.82 crore

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