The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues its glorious run at the box office and is very close to a major milestone. The movie is slowly devouring several blockbusters at the worldwide box office before hitting one of its biggest global milestones. It has now surpassed one of Disney’s biggest live-action blockbusters at the worldwide box office. It is Jon Favreau’s live-action hit, The Jungle Book. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the worldwide box office

The Nintendo sequel completed 50 days at the cinemas this Wednesday, and is still going on gloriously at the box office. The animated feature collected $397k this Wednesday at the North American box office across 2,793 locations. The movie dropped 15.9% from last Wednesday, bringing the domestic total to $420.1 million in 50 days. It is expected to surpass the domestic haul of A Minecraft Movie during this weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, it will still need around $100 million and more to surpass the domestic haul of its predecessor. Meanwhile, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has hit the $547.9 million cume at the overseas box office. Allied to its $420.1 million domestic haul, the worldwide box office for the Nintendo sequel totaled $968.0 million. It is one of the biggest video game adaptations of all time at the worldwide box office. The movie will soon hit the $1 billion mark globally, carrying forward its predecessor’s $1 billion+ legacy at the box office worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $420.1 million

International – $547.9 million

Worldwide – $968.0 million

Surpasses the global haul of The Jungle Book

Jon Favreau‘s The Jungle Book is the live-action/photorealistically animated remake of Walt Disney’s 1967animated film of the same name. According to reports, it is one of the most expensive Disney live-action remakes and the fifth-highest-grossing adaptation to date. The Jungle Book collected $967.7 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed The Jungle Book’s global haul in 50 days.

It’s significant because Disney’s The Jungle Book (2016) was considered one of the biggest live-action remake successes of the modern era, earning nearly $967 million worldwide and becoming a benchmark for family blockbuster performance. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

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