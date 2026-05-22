Over his illustrious career, Christopher Nolan has directed an interesting mix of critically acclaimed films like Memento, Insomnia, and The Prestige, the blockbuster Dark Knight trilogy, and visually stunning sci-fi films Inception and Interstellar. His previous directorial venture, Oppenheimer, earned $975.8 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The combined worldwide gross of the films directed by him so far comes out to be over a whopping $6 billion. Diehard movie buffs across the world are now eagerly waiting for his next film, The Odyssey.

Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, the fantasy action film is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2026. While it remains to be seen if The Odyssey will be able to surpass Oppenheimer in raw worldwide gross, let’s see what it would need to earn to outperform the blockbuster biographical drama in terms of theatrical profit.

Oppenheimer – Theatrical Profit (Estimated)

The star-studded 2023 film was made on a $100 million budget. So it needed to earn $250 million to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a worldwide total of $975.8 million, the film generated a massive theatrical profit of $725.8 million.

How Much The Odyssey Needs To Earn To Beat Oppenheimer’s Theatrical Profit?

The Odyssey is reportedly made on a budget of $250 million. This indicates that it needs to earn $625 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. So, to match Oppenheimer’s $725.8 million estimated theatrical profit milestone, the Matt Damon starrer needs to earn roughly $1.351 billion worldwide.

In the current post-pandemic theatrical landscape, surpassing the $1 billion worldwide mark is no mean feat for any film by any standard. So, for The Odyssey to reach the $1.351 billion global earnings figure, it must first deliver a strong opening both domestically and internationally, followed by solid weekday and weekend holds for the next 6-8 weeks following its theatrical release. Having said that, the final outcome should be clear only after The Odyssey ends its theatrical run.

What Is The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across various obstacles. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey – Official Trailer

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Must Read: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Needs Less Than $150M To Push Christopher Nolan & Anne Hathaway’s Team-Up Past A Massive Global Milestone

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