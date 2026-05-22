Mohanlal’s birthday surprise, Drishyam 3, has begun its box office journey on a record-breaking note. Jeethu Joseph’s action thriller missed the 50 crore mark worldwide. But it clocked the second-highest opening of all time for Malayalam cinema by surpassing Patriot. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Drishyam 3 Overseas Opening

The threequel was off to a flying start as it collected a whopping 25 crore at the overseas box office on day 1. It witnessed the biggest-ever release for a Malayalam film, so the expectations were sky-high. Mohanlal starrer lived up upto expectations, witnessing a thunderous response in North America, the UAE, the UK-Ireland, and several other international circuits.

How much did it earn worldwide on day 1?

According to estimates, Drishyam 3 made an opening of 43.7 crore gross worldwide. This includes 18.7 crore gross from the domestic market. The crime thriller missed hitting a half-century by a small margin.

But there’s a big reason to celebrate! Mohanlal starrer registered the second-highest opening for a Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. It surpassed his last release, Patriot, by a wide margin, but still lagged behind L2: Empuraan.

The threequel opened to mixed word-of-mouth, but the footfalls are still favorable. It is now to be seen whether Jeetu Joseph‘s film can grow enough to beat L2: Empuraan in its opening weekend. The next 2 days would be crucial.

Check out the top 5 highest openers of Malayalam cinema at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

L2: Empuraan – 67.78 crore Drishyam 3 – 43.7 crore Patriot – 28.3 crore Marakkar – 19.91 crore Kurup – 18.4 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net – 15.85 crore*

India gross – 18.7 crore

Overseas gross – 25 crore*

Worldwide gross – 43.7 crore

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 1: Creates History With Highest BMS Sales In Malayalam Cinema In First 24 Hours!

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