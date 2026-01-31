Valathu Vashathe Kallan, starring Biju Menon, Joju George, Lena, and Leona Lishoy in key roles, was released in theaters yesterday amid low buzz. Since no Malayalam film has scored big in 2026 so far, it had the scope to kick off its run on a decent note, but it failed to do so. The start at the Indian box office has been fair, somehow crossing the 1 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

The Mollywood crime thriller has opened to mixed reviews from critics. While the performances are being praised unanimously, the criticism is coming for the weak screenplay and plot. Even among the ticket-buying audience, initial word of mouth has been mixed. Such a reception will make things difficult for the film in the long run.

How much did Valathu Vashathe Kallan earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Valathu Vashathe Kallan had an underwhelming occupancy throughout the day, but there was some momentum in the night shows. Overall, the film had an average occupancy of just 20% on day 1, leading to an estimated collection of 1.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 1.29 crore gross.

With 1.1 crore net, Valathu Vashathe Kallan has recorded the second-biggest opening for Mollywood in 2026. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is at the top with 3.4 crore net.

3rd biggest opening for Jeetu Joseph post-COVID

With a start of 1.1 crores, the latest crime thriller has clocked the third-biggest opening for director Jeetu Joseph in the post-COVID era. It just managed to overtake Mirage, which opened at 1 crore.

Take a look at day 1 collection of Jeetu Joseph’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Neru – 2.8 crores Nunakkuzhi – 1.65 crores Valathu Vashathe Kallan – 1.1 crores Mirage – 1 crore Kooman – 57 lakh

More about the film

Valathu Vashathe Kallan also stars Shaju Sreedhar, Niranjana Anoop, and Vyshnavi Raj. It is produced by Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema and Bedtime Stories Cineholis. It is distributed by Goodwill Entertainments. It is currently enjoying a rating of 8.5 out of 10 on BookMyShow.

