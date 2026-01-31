Avatar: Fire and Ash has toppled many popular movies at the box office in North America. It is now aiming for the highest-grossing The Lord of the Rings movie at the domestic box office. Despite the box-office slowdown, Avatar 3 is performing well compared to new releases such as Mercy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There is little to no chance for Avatar 3 to regain its #1 spot at the box office. The James Cameron-starrer is adamant about hitting another major domestic milestone before its theatrical run ends. However, there are no tentpole releases in the near future that could stop Avatar 3 from achieving its goal.

Avatar 3’s box office collection in North America

Avatar: Fire and Ash completed 42 days in the theaters this Thursday. Based on the latest numbers provided by Box Office Mojo, Avatar 3 collected $554k at the North American box office on its sixth Thursday. It declined by 30.9% from last Thursday, and with that, the film has hit the $380.6 million cume in North America.

On track to beat The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King domestically

For the record, Avatar 3 is currently the 61st-highest-grossing film in North America. The sci-fi space saga by James Cameron is on track to beat the highest-grossing Lord of the Rings movie, The Return of the King. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’s domestic cume reached $386.9 million after its 2026 re-release.

How does it stack up against The Lord of the Rings films at the domestic box office?

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – $386.9 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $380.6 million The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – $350.1 million The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – $325.8 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash is less than $10 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Return of the King. This wouldn’t just be another milestone; it would cement Avatar 3 as a modern box-office titan with genuine staying power, once again underscoring James Cameron’s unrivaled commercial power.

More about the film

Avatar 3 still has a stronger hold overseas, and it would keep earning winning numbers for a few more days. The James Cameron-helmed film has grossed over $1.38 billion worldwide. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

