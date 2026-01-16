James Cameron is once again closing in on a historic box office milestone as his worldwide career total continues to climb – thanks to his latest addition, Avatar: Fire and Ash. With a filmography packed with record-breaking blockbusters, the filmmaker now stands within the striking distance of overtaking Steven Spielberg to become the highest-grossing director of all time worldwide, making the gap between the two industry titans a key number to watch in the global box office race.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s contribution to Cameron’s global box office total

Avatar 3 is playing a pivotal role in pushing Cameron closer to the top of the all-time worldwide box-office rankings for highest-grossing filmmakers. The film has collected $1.23 billion worldwide, adding a significant boost to Cameron’s already towering career total. It also reinforces the Avatar franchise’s status as the backbone of his box-office dominance and narrows the gap between him and Spielberg.

James Cameron vs Steven Spielberg

According to The Numbers, Steven Spielberg is the top-grossing filmmaker worldwide, with a career total box-office collection of $10.7 billion across 37 movies. James Cameron is not far behind, and his career total global collection stands at $9.44 billion. In Spielberg’s filmography, the biggest contribution is from Jurassic Park and its $1.1 billion worldwide haul.

Meanwhile, James Cameron has directed 15 films, far fewer than Spielberg’s total. The biggest blockbuster is Avatar, which is also the all-time highest-grossing film worldwide with a collection of over $2.9 billion. Avatar: The Way of Water has contributed $2.3 billion, and Avatar: Fire and Ash has added $1.23 billion more. Outside the Avatar franchise, Titanic has also contributed $2.26 billion. Four of Cameron-helmed movies are among the top 5 all-time highest-grossing films worldwide.

How much more does James Cameron need to surpass Steven Spielberg as the top-grossing filmmaker ever worldwide?

According to data, James Cameron is around $780 million away from surpassing Steven Spielberg as the highest-grossing filmmaker of all time at the worldwide box office. Avatar: Fire and Ash currently stands at $1.23 billion, and adding another $780 million will bring the total to $2.01 billion. Since Avatar 3 is not tracking to hit $2 billion, Cameron might not be able to surpass Steven Spielberg just yet. However, the gap has considerably narrowed, and with Avatar 4, James will surely become the highest-grossing filmmaker worldwide.

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19 and is now running in theaters.

