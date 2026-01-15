Jack Black and Paul Rudd’s comedy meta-sequel, Anaconda, has been moving steadily through the box office, staying in the conversation weeks after its release. The film now sits only a couple of million dollars away from its break-even point, a solid position for a project that leaned heavily on self-aware humor and franchise memory. To top that, audience response has remained positive across markets, helping the movie build momentum rather than burn out early.

Now, with all the positive reception, let us have a look at how much Anaconda needs to surpass the highest-grossing live comedy movie of last year.

Anaconda Worldwide Box Office Numbers Show Balanced Performance

Anaconda currently holds a worldwide total of $110.5 million against a production budget of $45 million. The numbers show an almost perfect balance between domestic and overseas markets. The US box office contribution stands at $55.1 million, while international territories have added $55.4 million, per Box Office Mojo. Backed by Sony Pictures and released on Christmas Day, the film has managed to stay among the top seven performing titles in the US since opening. Overseas, the movie has shown a steady hold even while sharing screens with major releases such as Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and The Housemaid.

Anaconda Box Office Summary

North America – $55.1 million

International – $55.4 million

Worldwide – $110.5 million

Anaconda Vs Freakier Friday Box Office Comparison

Comparing Anaconda with the highest-grossing live comedy movie of 2025, however, paints a different picture. Freakier Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, remains far ahead as the film closed its worldwide run with $153.1 million worldwide on a production budget close to $45 million and secured its position as a major box office success.

The domestic earnings for Freakier Friday totaled $94.1 million, while overseas collections reached $58.9 million. The film also marked Lindsay Lohan’s return to the big screen after several years, a factor that added to its strong draw across markets.

Current figures place Anaconda roughly $43 million behind Freakier Friday on the worldwide chart. Now, even though breaking even appears well within reach and a clear hit status seems likely, surpassing Freakier Friday’s total, however, remains an unlikely outcome given the remaining gap.

Anaconda Movie Plot

Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello lead the cast. In the film, the characters attempt to film their own Anaconda movie, which goes disastrously wrong, turning the familiar jungle threat into a comedy-driven disaster.

Anaconda – Official Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office: Overtakes Thor: Love And Thunder, Eyes James Gunn’s Superman & Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Next

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News