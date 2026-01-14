Wicked: For Good is on its way to trample a MonsterVerse film at the worldwide box office to move closer to the all-time top 250 highest-grossing films list. It has slowed down at the box office due to the heavy competition and the loss of theaters domestically and worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Wicked: For Good collected so far at the worldwide box office?

The Wicked sequel is one of the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood releases of 2025 and has emerged as a box office success. Domestically, it is in a far better place, having collected $78k at the domestic box office on Monday, with a drop of 70.5% from last Monday. It has lost many theaters in North America and is currently running in 1142 screens. After fifty-seven days of release, the musical fantasy has reached a cumulative total of $341.9 million.

According to the Box Office Mojo data, Wicked: For Good has been in the theaters for two months and has collected $180.57 million at the overseas box office. Adding the overseas cumulative total of $341.9 million to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection of the musical fantasy is $522.47 million. It is the tenth-highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $341.9 million

International – $180.6 million

Worldwide – $522.5 million

Set to beat MonsterVerse’s Godzilla at the worldwide box office

Godzilla is the first film in the MonsterVerse franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the movie features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, Sally Hawkins, David Strathairn, and Bryan Cranston in key roles. It collected $524.9 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run.

Godzilla is the all-time #252 highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Wicked: For Good is less than $3 million away from surpassing the global haul of Godzilla as the new #252 highest-grossing film ever worldwide. It is edging closer to entering the all-time top #250 highest-grossing films list worldwide. To break into the top 250, it must surpass the $527.9 million global haul of The Boss Baby.

Directed by Jon M Chu, Wicked: For Good was released on November 21 and is also available on digital platforms.

