The last couple of weeks on General Hospital have seen several entries and exits. Be it actors taking breaks or characters leaving their roles as they finish, whether permanently or temporarily. With the drama escalating, fans can expect a lot of ups and downs this week.

Be it youngsters and kids or adults, a lot has been transpiring in the last few months, from legal battles to romances to health issues to major drama. Here’s which characters will be featured onscreen this week and who will be bidding adieu to the show as the curtains fall on their roles.

General Hospital Weekly Update: Characters Exiting & Featured On The ABC Soap

First up, Cosette Abinante will get some screentime as Scout Cain. After all, her father, Drew Cain, is paralyzed due to Willow Tait, and the custody situation will be a big topic of conversation. Asher Antonyzyn will be on as Danny Morgan, and so will Bluesy Burke, who plays Charlotte Cassadine.

She will overhear some major intel that will cause chaos. Joining the young lot is Finn Carr as Rocco Falconeri, who will meet Britt Westbourne. Next, Christina Ferraro will be seen as Dr. Navarro. Gary James Fuller is on as James West, spending some quality time with his father, Nathan West.

Paige Herschell is back as Jacinda Bracken and will be seen navigating her friendship with Kristina Corinthos, romance with Michael Corinthos, and her job at Crimson Magazine. James Patrick Stuart continues on as Valentin Cassadine, especially after his surprising intimacy with Carly Spencer.

Vernee Watson will be back as Stella Henry. She will come with gifts, but for whom? That remains to be seen. Onto exits, it’s time for Lily Cardone to say goodbye as Delilah. The character died after giving birth to a baby girl. And lastly, Kathleen Gati is signing off as Liesl Obrecht for the time being.

The last plot she was involved in saw her pushing her son, Nathan, back to Maxie after she woke up from her coma. Nina, Liesl’s niece, arranged a medical conference for her in New Zealand. This was so she could keep Liesl away and help Nathan pursue Lulu without any pushback.

