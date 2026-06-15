Backrooms has scored a new benchmark at the worldwide box office. The movie by Kane Parsons has surpassed multiple horror hits at the worldwide box office this weekend, achieving a significant feat among all-time-grossing horror films. It is one of the biggest horror movies of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

2nd horror movie of 2026 to cross the $150 million mark in North America

The Kane Parsons movie collected a strong $11.7 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. It has declined by a harsh 56.8% and also lost 161 theaters on Friday. In three weekends, the movie’s domestic total has hit $160 million. It is beating A Quiet Place’s $160.1 million domestic total today, making it the all-time 13th-highest-grossing horror movie.

Hits the $250 million mark worldwide

Backrooms collected $12 million on its third weekend at the international box office. It also witnessed a sharp 51% decline overseas this weekend. It crossed the $100 million milestone internationally, and the total stands at $102.3 million cume. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide cume has hit $262.3 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $160.0 million

International – $102.3 million

Worldwide – $262.3 million

Backrooms becomes the all-time 34th highest-grossing horror film ever worldwide

According to the box office data, the Kane Parsons movie has surpassed the global hauls of Get Out [$255.8 million], Us [$256.1 million], Annabelle [$257.6 million], The Village [$257.6 million], Halloween [$259.9 million] and A Quiet Place: Day One [$261.9 million] as the all-time #34 highest-grossing horror film worldwide.

The Kane Parsons horror movie is tracking to earn between $300 million and $340 million in its global run. Backrooms was released in the theaters on May 29. It is based on Kane Parsons’ web series and inspired by the popular Backrooms creepypasta. The film follows Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a furniture store owner, and his therapist, Mary (Renate Reinsve), as they uncover a mysterious dimension of seemingly endless liminal spaces hidden beneath the store’s basement.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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