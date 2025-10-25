Halloween isn’t complete without a spine-chilling movie marathon, especially the kind that makes you turn off the lights, grab some popcorn, and keep checking behind the couch. If that’s exactly what you have in mind, we’ve got you covered!

For this Halloween season, we’ve carefully handpicked and compiled a list of ten fan-favorite spooky movies, from timeless classics like The Exorcist to modern horror hits such as the Halloween sequel. We’ve ranked them according to their IMDb ratings and included their current streaming platforms.

For the ultimate scare, put on your headphones and watch them alone in a dark room, but remember – viewer discretion is strongly advised.

10. Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (Rent), HBO Max & Hulu (U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video (Rent), HBO Max & Hulu (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: Lee Cronin

Plot: The film follows two sisters, Ellie and Beth, who reunite in a Los Angeles apartment and accidentally awaken evil forces from a mysterious book. The building turns into a nightmare as flesh-possessing demons attack their family. Trapped inside, they must fight for their lives and find a way to survive the terrifying night.

9. Halloween (2018)

Streaming On: Netflix (India), Hulu (U.S.)

Netflix (India), Hulu (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: David Gordon Green

Plot: It’s a direct sequel to the 1978 classic. Forty years after murdering his sister, Michael Myers escapes custody and returns to Haddonfield. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) must prepare to face him one last time as Michael begins his killing spree.

8. Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director: Michael Dougherty

Plot: The film follows four interconnected stories on Halloween: a high school principal with a dark secret, a college girl navigating love, kids playing a dangerous prank, and a woman who hates Halloween.

7. Barbarian (2022)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent & Hulu (U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video – Rent & Hulu (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Director: Zach Cregger

Plot: When Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives at her Detroit Airbnb, she finds it already occupied by a stranger (Bill Skarsgård). Reluctantly, she spends the night, but soon discovers a hidden basement and a terrifying secret beneath the house, turning her stay into a horrifying nightmare.

6. It (2017)

Streaming On : Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

: Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Director: Andy Muschietti

Plot: Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, It follows a group of bullied friends in Derry, Maine, and how they band together to uncover the truth behind a series of child disappearances. Soon, they come face-to-face with a terrifying clown called Pennywise, a shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer.

5. Scream (1996)

Streaming On: Netflix (India), Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ & MGM+ (U.S.)

Netflix (India), Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+ & MGM+ (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director: Wes Craven

Plot: In a small town in California, a masked killer called Ghostface terrorizes a group of teenagers, including Sidney (Neve Campbell), whose mother was murdered a year earlier. Now, Sidney and her friends must uncover the killer’s identity to survive.

4. The Conjuring (2013)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: James Wan

Plot: A modern horror classic, the film follows a family that relocates to a new house but soon becomes a target of an evil presence. They take the help of experienced paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine, but are they enough to save the family?

3. Sinners (2025)

Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

Jio Hotstar (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Director: Ryan Coogler

Plot: The period supernatural horror movie revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

2. Halloween (1978)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India & U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India & U.S.) IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Director: John Carpenter

Plot: On Halloween night in 1963, Michael Myers murders his sister in their quiet hometown. Fifteen years later, he escapes from a mental hospital and returns to Haddonfield, where he begins stalking teenager Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), turning another Halloween night into a nightmare.

1. The Exorcist (1973)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India), HBO Max (U.S.)

Amazon Prime Video – Rent (India), HBO Max (U.S.) IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Director: William Friedkin

Plot: The film follows the terrifying story of a movie star’s (Ellen Burstyn) only child, Regan (Linda Blair), who begins to exhibit disturbing behavior and is later found to be possessed by an evil demon. The distressed mother takes the help of two priests (Jason Miller and Max von Sydow), who must perform the difficult exorcism before it’s too late.

