Halloween is not your typical festive season. It is unique in every sense and marks a time when kids not only dress up in various costumes for Trick or Treat outside but also enjoy the spooky season indoors, watching family-friendly scary movies under cozy blankets with their parents — a perfect way to spend the last day of October. Here are the 10 family-friendly Halloween movies that promise just the right mix of fun and fright.

1. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

RT Score : 95%

: 95% Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Streaming On: Disney+ JioHotstar

Plot- This Disney-produced but critically acclaimed film, released in the same year as Hocus Pocus, is a stop-motion animated gothic musical fantasy film directed by Henry Selick. The story follows Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town, who discovers Christmas Town and schemes to take over the holiday.

2. Coraline (2009)

RT Score : 91%

: 91% Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick Streaming On: Apple TV

Plot- This critically acclaimed animated horror film from Universal Pictures follows a young girl named Coraline Jones (voiced by Dakota Fanning), who discovers a secret door in her new home that leads to a strangely idealized version of her world — one that hides something much darker and more sinister.

3. ParaNorman (2012)

RT Score : 89%

: 89% Director: Chris Butler, Sam Fell

Chris Butler, Sam Fell Streaming On: Apple TV

Plot – The animated comedy-horror film follows Norman Babcock, a young boy who can communicate with ghosts, as he is given the task of ending a 300-year-old witch’s curse on his Massachusetts town.

4. Halloweentown (1998)

RT Score: 83%

83% Director: Duwayne Dunham

Duwayne Dunham Streaming On: Disney+

Plot – This Disney Fantasy comedy film centers around a widowed mother’s daughter named Marnie, who learns on her 13th Halloween that she is a witch. She is then transported to Halloweentown, a place where witches, werewolves, and ghosts live apart from humans. However, Marnie soon finds herself fighting against evil warlocks and curses.

5. Goosebumps (2015)

RT Score : 78%

: 78% Director: Rob Letterman

Rob Letterman Streaming On: Apple TV

Plot- R.L. Stine, the author of the Goosebumps book series, appears as the central character in this movie. He teams up with his neighbor and daughter to save their hometown after the fictional monsters from his stories escape and cause havoc in the real world.

6. Monster House (2006)

RT Score : 75%

: 75% Director: Gil Kenan

Gil Kenan Streaming On: Apple TV & Netflix

Plot- The animated supernatural comedy film follows three young teens who try to convince their neighbors that a nearby house is haunted, but no one believes them. Determined to take matters into their own hands, the trio set out to protect other children from going near the house.

7. The Addams Family (1991)

RT Score : 68%

: 68% Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Barry Sonnenfeld Streaming On: Paramount+ & Netflix

Plot- The horror black comedy film, based on characters from the classic cartoon, follows a strange and aristocratic family who reconnect with a man they believe to be their long-lost relative, Fester Addams — Gomez Addams’ brother. However, it is soon revealed that the man is an imposter, unable to recall key details about Fester’s life.

8. Casper (1995)

RT Score : 59%

: 59% Director: Brad Silberling

Brad Silberling Streaming On: Netflix & JioHotstar

Plot- As the name suggests, this movie is an instant favorite among kids, thanks to everyone’s beloved ghost, Casper. Produced by Universal Pictures, the film follows the friendly ghost who haunts a mansion called Whipstaff Manor and befriends a teenage girl named Kat Harvey, the daughter of a paranormal therapist hired to move into the mansion and rid it of its ghostly inhabitants.

9. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

RT Score : 45%

: 45% Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Genndy Tartakovsky Streaming On: Hulu & SonyLiv

Plot- This billion-dollar animated horror comedy hit by Sony Pictures features a strong voice cast, which includes the likes of Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, and Andy Samberg. As the name Transylvania suggests, the film follows Dracula, who runs a high-end escort for monsters and is extremely protective of his daughter, Mavis. However, when the monster-only hotel is unexpectedly visited by a human traveler named Jonathan, Dracula tries everything in his power to stop Mavis from falling in love with him.

10. Hocus Pocus (1993)

RT Score : 41%

: 41% Director: Kenny Ortega

Kenny Ortega Streaming On: Disney+

Plot – Hocus Pocus is a Disney comedy horror film that follows three witches who get resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. The film stars Sarah Jessica Parker and is widely considered a Halloween cult classic.

