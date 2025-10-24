Tim Burton’s Wednesday is a popular Netflix series featuring Jenna Ortega in the lead. The eerie horror series is adapted from the Addams Family novel written by Charles Addams. Before Wednesday, numerous adaptations had been made in various formats. However, the latest series has a massive craze with Jenna being cast as Wednesday Addams. While we wait for the third season, here is who played Gomez Addams and the Wednesday characters, ranked based on their performance.

Who Played Gomez Addams In The Series Wednesday?

Gomez Addams is a titular character in the series, playing Wednesday’s father. In Tim Burton’s adaptation, Luis Guzmán plays the role of Gomez Addams. Luis’s portrayal of the character is one of the fan favorites. The way he tackles his wife, Morticia Addams, daughter Wednesday, and son Pugsley, deserves to be mentioned. The actor has done a great job in portraying the character to the core.

why r people complaining about luis guzmán’s look when he is by far the most accurate version of gomez addams pic.twitter.com/Zp9gU6WoFs — lana (@themycira) August 16, 2022

The Wednesday Characters Ranked

1. Wednesday – Jenna Ortega

Although there’s no media report about it, after watching Netflix, many might agree that at the top of this list is Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams. Not because the series is about her and she is the lead, but because the way she portrayed the character with maturity, nuance, and captured small details with her blank and pale expression is commendable. Most of the time, she didn’t blink in the series, and that says a lot about her.

2. Enid – Emma Myers

In the second position, it has to be Emma Myers who plays Enid Sinclair, the werewolf and Wednesday’s best friend. Enid has always been beside Wednesday, and the chirpy bubbly character cannot be portrayed so beautifully other than by her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Myers (@ememyers)

3. Thing

Next up, we have Thing. Yes, the right palm. Without having the full body, that character explains every action and expression with its gestures. Absolutely, mesmerizing.

‘WEDNESDAY’ Season 2 has surpassed ‘STRANGER THINGS’ Season 3 to become the 10th most popular English-Language show on Netflix! It currently stands at 95.4M views. (Source: https://t.co/GRGwHzIkmQ) pic.twitter.com/AwN7rk2ExF — Wednesday (@WednesdaysDaily) September 16, 2025

4. Tyler Galpin – Hunter Doohan

The next character is Tyler Galpin, played by Hunter Doohan. Probably, he’s not as likable as he is Hyde, and he wants to kill Wednesday, but the way the character holds the storyline is amazing. Without him, probably the series wouldn’t have a purpose.

The inner battle between the real Tyler and the Hyde… That’s why his complexity matches with Wednesday’s… pic.twitter.com/W7fN0z3etz — Serra (@serrasmelodiaNG) August 14, 2025

5. Uncle Fester – Fred Armisen

Uncle Fester is another popular character who gets a lot of love from the viewers. The way Fred Armisen portrays the madness is commendable. He always comes when Wednesday needs him, and that proves how much he loves her.

6. Morticia Addams & Gomez Addams

Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Gomez Addams, played by Luis Guzmán, should also be in the list. Their characters are not only much loved but also play an important part in the series.

I’m not following it closely, but I find it funny how people were obsessed with how utterly devoted to each other Morticia and Gomez were and romanticised it as the perfect relationship until the exact second they stopped finding Gomez conventionally attractive. pic.twitter.com/GMeDQrh9ZD — Emily 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@emilyXCVI) August 19, 2022

There are other important characters as well, like Principal Weems, Bianca Barclay, and Marilyn Thornhill, who deserve to be mentioned in this list, as they have contributed a lot to this series, and each of the actors gave their best performances.

