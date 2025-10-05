It’s been months since Netflix’s Wednesday season 2 ended, but the craze is still undeniable. Halloween is just around the corner, and social media platforms are filled with makeup videos and reels donning as Morticia Addams. While we wait for the whole cast to return for season 3, it’s time we take a look at all the actresses from Carolyn Jones to Catherine Zeta-Jones who portrayed the character Morticia over the years in various Wednesday adaptations.

1. Carolyn Jones

Popular actress Carolyn Jones portrayed Morticia Addams in the original classic 1960s The Addams Family television series, along with the 1977 special Halloween with the New Addams Family. If you’re not familiar with these series, you should look for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ★60s/70s/80s★ (@70sdesperado)

2. Angelica Huston

Angelica portrayed Morticia in the movies based on the same novel. She was seen in the 1991 film The Addams Family and its 1993 sequel, The Addams Family Values.

Agora falta pouco para acabar.

Angélica Huston a eterna Mortiça Addans da Família Addans. pic.twitter.com/QMFSVi6w5J — Tio Darllan🎩 (@DarllanDiverse2) August 6, 2025

3. Daryl Hannah

Daryl Hannah channeled the devilish but gorgeous Morticia Addams in the 1998 direct-to-video film Addams Family Reunion.

Daryl Hannah who played Morticia in the Addams Family reunion she's good and so is Anjelica Huston :) pic.twitter.com/nS4YUt81f6 — George Waldron (@GeorgeWaldron96) May 31, 2013

4. Ellie Harvie

Up next, we have Ellie Harvie. She played Morticia Addams in the television series The New Addams Family, which had a good run from 1998 to 1999.

Ellie Harvie pic.twitter.com/ZN7gn2Eu24 — Paul Dracul, The Impaler (@SpurrellPaul) January 4, 2024

5. Catherine Zeta-Jones

In the latest time period, in Tim Burton‘s Netflix series, Wednesday, featuring Jenna Ortega in the titular character, Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams. The first season premiered in 2022, and the second season ended in 2025. Now, we have to wait for season 3 to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

Apart from the film and television versions, in theatrical shows, Bebe Neuwirth and Brooke Shields played Morticia in the 2010 musical production, The Addams Family. On the other hand, years later, in 2017, Samantha Womack portrayed the character in the stage musical production of The Addams Family adaptation.

The eerie stories of the unique Addams family were written by Charles Addams. Over the years, we have seen several adaptations of the novel. However, Jenna Ortega‘s portrayal of Wednesday will remain one of the most iconic in her filmography. Season 2 of the Netflix series ended on quite a cliffhanger. Now, we can’t wait to see what happens next to all the characters and how their arcs get portrayed.

If you only know Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, then it’s probably time for you to revisit the old charm and see the other actresses’ portrayals.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7 Sets New IMDb Rating Record — Here’s How It Compares To Season 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News