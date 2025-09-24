Wednesday season 2 is still part of the weekly top 10 list for Netflix shows. The series has now become one of the top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix. It has beaten more than one show to enter the list and is moving upward, crossing 100 million views as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wednesday season OTT verdict week 7

The Jenna Ortega-led series has been on the top 10 weekly shows list for seven consecutive weeks. It is also at #1 in its seventh week. The series has lost the top rank once or twice but has always returned to #1. Season 2 was released after a long time and in two parts. The first part came out in August, and the second one this month. In its seventh week of streaming, the show has garnered 7.2 million views against 56.2 million viewing hours.

Wednesday, season 2 has entered its 8th week of streaming on Netflix. In its 7th week, the series was trending in 91 countries. In addition, Jenna Ortega‘s show was #1 in 15 countries. It is at the top rank in several European countries, including Italy, Belgium, Austria, and Bulgaria.

Becomes the 8th most-watched English show ever on Netflix

Based on the latest data provided by Netflix, Wednesday is now the 8th most-watched English-language show ever on Netflix. The cumulative total of its views is 102.6 million. It has beaten The Night Agent: Season 1 and Fool Me Once: Limited Series’ 98.2 million views to become 8th on this list. It is expected to beat Bridgerton: Season 3 soon, which has earned 106 million views in its lifetime. Wednesday season 1 is the most-watched English show ever on Netflix, with 252.1 million views.

Check out the all-time top 10 most-watched English shows on Netflix.

1. Wednesday Season 1: 251.1 million views

2. Adolescence: Limited Series: 142.6 million views

3. Stranger Things 4: 140.7 million views

4. DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 115.6 million views

5. Bridgerton: Season 1: 113.3 million views

6. The Queen’s Gambit: Limited Series: 112.8 million views

7. Bridgerton: Season 3: 106.0 million views

8. Wednesday: Season 2: 102.6 million views

9. The Night Agent: Season 1: 98.2 million views

10. Fool Me Once: Limited Series: 98.2 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Jack & Diane Rein In Billy While Audra Pushes Kyle’s Buttons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News