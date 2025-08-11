Netflix has seen Wednesday return to the top of its US streaming charts, with the new season also leading worldwide. Jenna Ortega steps back into the role of the sharp-minded and unsettling Wednesday Addams, whose previous term at Nevermore Academy ended with a mystery solved but with consequences that put her in an unfamiliar position and with the center of attention. This time, she faces the one thing she never wanted: a rise in popularity.

Wednesday Season 2 Ranks Top On Netflix

The second season has landed an 83 percent critics’ score and 80 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, improving its critical reception by ten percent compared to the first season. It currently outperforms other popular Netflix titles, including The Hunting Wives, Eric Bana’s Untamed, Sofia Carson’s My Oxford Year, and Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, per Flixpatrol. Wednesday season 2 ranks first in Netflix’s top 10 TV shows.

I prefer weapons that succeed 100 perfect of the time. pic.twitter.com/KaqERV93gc — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) August 10, 2025

Mixed Critic Response To Netflix’s Two-Part Release

Reviews have praised the show’s atmosphere and Ortega’s performance, though some note that splitting the season into two parts slows the momentum. Part 1 offers only four episodes, leaving much of the story for the remaining batch later in the season.

Alongside Ortega, returning cast members include Emma Myers and Catherine Zeta-Jones, with new addition Billie Piper stepping in as music teacher Isadora Capri after Christina Ricci’s Marilyn Thornhill departs. Piper, widely known for Doctor Who, joins fresh from headlines about her potential return to that franchise.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

