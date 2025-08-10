Nicole Kidman’s film Babygirl, despite getting mixed reactions, has quietly risen into HBO’s Top 10 in several countries. The erotic thriller, released on December 25, 2024, shows Kidman as Romy Mathis, a powerful CEO who takes a big risk by having an affair with a younger intern named Samuel.

The Dutch-American movie is gaining new attention on streaming platforms, trending in places like France, Denmark, Croatia, and Greece.

Babygirl’s Global Performance and Ratings

According to Flixpatrol, Babygirl ranks sixth on HBO worldwide and sits in the Top 3 in various European countries. As of early August, it was number one in Albania and Bosnia, while also doing well in Bulgaria, Cyprus, and the Netherlands. The critics have given it a decent 76% rating, though audiences are less impressed with a 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Box Office Success for Babygirl

The film, which opened on Christmas Day, earned $28.1 million in the US and $64.6 million globally (per Box Office Mojo), all from a $20 million budget. The film was directed by Halina Reijn, who also made Bodies Bodies Bodies and features a strong cast, including Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, and Ester-Rose McGregor. It arrived on HBO Max in April 2025.

Babygirl Box Office Summary

North America- $28.1 million

International – $36.4 million

Worldwide Collection – $64.6 million

Nicole Kidman Returns for Practical Magic 2

In another project, Kidman recently talked about returning to her role as Gillian Owens, 27 years after Practical Magic first premiered, per Collider. She mentioned that reconnecting with Sandra Bullock on set was easy and their chemistry remains strong. Both actresses are filming Practical Magic 2 in London, where they live nearby.

Kidman described her relationship with Bullock as sisterly, full of teasing and laughter. The sequel will also bring back Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing as the quirky aunts Jet and Franny. New cast members include Joey King, Maisie Williams, Solly McLeod, Xolo Maridueña, and Lee Pace.

Kidman gave fans a glimpse of filming with an Instagram post featuring herself and Bullock, captioned “The witches are back.”

Babygirl can be streamed now on HBO Max.

