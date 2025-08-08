Colson Baker, popularly known as Machine Gun Kelly, is known for his unconventional lifestyle choices. While he has made a significant mark in the music industry and earned widespread popularity, his fans often find his habits puzzling. Recently, he revealed that he’s following a water diet and only eats a few times a week—definitely an unusual routine!

But when he was in a relationship with Megan Fox, who religiously maintains a proper and balanced diet, what did his diet look like? Did MGK still have these unique diet routines, or did he follow Megan’s routine? Scroll ahead to know more.

What Is Machine Gun Kelly’s Then & Now Diet Routine?

During a recent Kick livestream, Machine Gun Kelly told Adin Ross that he is currently following a water diet to maintain his skinny stature. He said, “I don’t really eat, just drink a bunch.” He further explained that he doesn’t eat very often, probably a couple of times in a week, and when he does, he intakes “bone broth with kimchi and sauerkraut,” as these items are good sources of probiotics.

MGK continued, “When you do those water fasts, the only crazy thing is that it kills all the good bacteria in you, too.” This is why he eats foods rich in probiotics to promote gut bacteria. He also drinks coffee and smokes cigarettes. Very rarely, he consumes a burger; he did the last with his friend Mike Mjlak. He also makes a few exceptions in his water-based diets and revealed, “I drink celery juice sometimes, coconut water.”

This kind of restrictive and bizarre diet often takes a toll on his body, leading him to feel lightheaded and weak. This whole thing is unhealthy, and not everyone can follow it through. It might push your body to feel malnourished and might affect your well-being. So, even if MGK is your favorite musician and you admire him, don’t follow his routine.

This wasn’t his routine all along. His diet looked different when he was with Megan Fox (his ex-girlfriend). In 2020, during an interview with 104.3 The Shark, he mentioned that although he prefers burgers and fries for his late-night snacks, his girlfriend Megan Fox chooses sushi and sticks to mostly gluten-free and organic foods. Quite the difference, right? She’s really committed to eating super healthy, with her entire menu being gluten-free and organic.

He added, “It would be cooler if there were just a soup place open all night. I would just order soup all night. Soup goes super hard. I was not into the soup game for years, and now I get it. It’s almost like the adult cereal.”

Well, definitely, Machine Gun Kelly’s diet has changed over the years from his relationship with Megan Fox to now, when he’s single. However, his water diet is just too bizarre.

