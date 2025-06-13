Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance has been one of a kind, filled with intense passion, love, and heartbreak. Ever since they first met in early 2020, their journey has been filled with passion, emotional upheaval, and now, the joy of parenthood. Even though their love story hasn’t gone the usual route, they are still connected despite their splits and reconciliations.

When Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly First Meet?

It all started on the sets of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. The duo met in Puerto Rico while shooting for the film. Even though filming was paused due to the pandemic, sparks flew fast between Megan and MGK.

When Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Start Dating?

The pair was spotted together in California multiple times during May 2020. Soon after Fox’s split from Brian Austin Green was confirmed, she starred in MGK’s Bloody Valentine music video, fueling the dating rumors.

mgk and megan fox

BLOODY VALENTINE pic.twitter.com/eKmv8mzzyw — dzem ☁️ (@carpedz3m) June 24, 2020

By summer, the couple had gone public. MGK went Instagram official with Megan Fox in July 2020. The latter followed suit with a confirmation of her own on Instagram in August 2020. That same year, MGK appeared on The Howard Stern Show and opened up about their romance.

While the rapper confessed he didn’t know real love until meeting her, Fox famously described MGK as her “twin flame” during the Give Them Lala podcast.

Back in March 2020, Megan and MGK met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and it was only a couple of days into filming that MGK revealed that he met his “twin flame.” pic.twitter.com/mUGFJu8wZP — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 13, 2022

When Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Their Red Carpet Debut?

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards. Fox introduced MGK’s performance of Bloody Valentine and My Ex’s Best Friend and also flaunted a new tattoo, titled “El pistolero” (Spanish for “the gunman”), presumably in honor of the rapper. The duo quickly became red-carpet regulars and weren’t shy about their intense connection.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox just made their relationship red carpet official at the #AMAs. 😍 pic.twitter.com/O7dYYOlcK2 — E! News (@enews) November 23, 2020

When Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Get Engaged?

While the duo sparked engagement rumors in 2021, the actual event occurred in 2022. MGK proposed to Fox with a unique two-stone ring. The engagement, however, was sealed with blood as the pair infamously drank each other’s blood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

When Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Part Ways?

Despite being electrifying, their romance had some darker moments. Fox removed MGK from Instagram and deleted her account completely after a fight in early 2023. Cracks persisted despite their efforts to patch things up.

In late 2023, Fox revealed they’d suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. In her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, she described the trauma, calling it one of the most challenging experiences of her life.

The couple later called off their engagement, and during the Call Her Daddy Podcast in March 2024, the Jennifer’s Body star confirmed the split, saying their relationship would always exist on some level but was no longer for public consumption.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to have broken up after she deleted all Instagram photos with him and quoted Beyoncé ‘Lemonade’ lyrics. She then followed Eminem, who MGK famously has beef with, along with Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/3TSVDEd3FE — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2023

When Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Welcome Their First Child?

One lovely chapter came out of all the emotional highs and lows. Fox and MGK welcomed a baby girl, their first child together, on March 27, 2025. With soothing 432 Hz music playing, MGK shared the news on Instagram, explaining how he assisted in “composing the score” for her birth. Though no longer romantically involved, both are committed to co-parenting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

Even though Kelly’s love story didn’t have a conventional happy ending, it is unquestionably one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of the past few years. The birth of their daughter signifies a new beginning, one based on a different kind of love, even though their romantic journey seems to be over.

