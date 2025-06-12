Megan Fox’s history with Brian Austin Green lasted over a decade before her high-profile relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Their romance lasted from the 2000s to the 2020s and had many highs and lows. The duo is also parents to three stunning children. Even after their separation, Megan and Brian are steadfast in their resolve to co-parent their sons with mutual understanding. Let’s take a closer look at their journey from their initial romance to their ongoing co-parenting efforts.

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green’s past romance

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green first met in 2004 on the sets of Hope & Faith. At that time, Fox was just 18, and Green was over a decade older than her. Sparks flew, and by 2006, they were engaged. Though they called it off in 2009, love brought them back together quickly, and they got married in a low-key Hawaiian ceremony in 2010.

The former couple welcomed three sons together: Noah Shannon in 2012, Bodhi Ransom in 2014, and Journey River in 2016. During their difficult marriage, there were several breakups and reconciliations. After rescinding her 2015 divorce request, Megan refiled in 2020, this time with a final decree.

The love they had once shared remained unquestioned despite the ups and downs. Megan frequently referred to Brian as her soulmate in the past, yet their relationship could not be sustained any longer. After their divorce was finalized in 2022, the couple went their separate ways.

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green pic.twitter.com/d572ByapUV — Dorothea Beneti (@beneti_dorothea) June 28, 2024

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Continue To Co-Parent

Co-parenting has allowed Megan and Brian to stay close after their divorce, and they’ve done it with unexpected warmth and maturity. Brian has publicly commended Megan’s parenting and her relationship with Sharna Burgess, his now partner. Megan reportedly feels thankful that her sons are growing up surrounded by love on both sides and fully trusts Sharna with their children.

The two exes prioritize flexibility and emotional well-being over ego. Talking about their co-parenting, Brian shared, as retrieved via E! News, “The number one [tip] is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids.” Thankfully this guiding principle has allowed the former couple to effectively navigate post-divorce tensions, just for the well-being of their kids.

Megan Fox has 3 sons that all dress like girls. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/RmnebMClEj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 7, 2023

Although Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s romance may have been long over, the duo continues to collaborate efficiently for their kids. Although co-parenting isn’t simple, Megan and Brian seem to be navigating this journey quite successfully.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Megan Fox Pregnant Again? What We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News