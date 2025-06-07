For a while, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) were Hollywood’s wildest fairytale. From red carpet PDA to blood rituals, their love was as intense as it could be. When MGK proposed in early 2022, fans were excited to see their then-favorite couple turn together a new chapter of their lives. However, the engagement ring was what made more headlines and became a social media buzz. That stunning $400,000 sparkler is still a powerful representation of their extraordinary bond, even though the engagement has long been called off.

What Is Special About Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring?

The ring that MGK gave Megan Fox was made by British jewelry designer Stephen Webster and is a true masterpiece in terms of both craftsmanship and meaning. It features a rare “Toi et Moi” design (French for “you and me”), with two pear-shaped stones: a colorless diamond and a vivid green emerald. Set on dual magnetic bands of 18KT white gold shaped like thorns, the ring snaps together in the shape of an abstract heart.

Every component has a wealth of meaning. Megan’s birthstone is the green emerald, which stands for development and rebirth. MGK’s birthstone, the diamond, represents power and purity. According to Stephen Webster, MGK played a significant role in the design process because they wanted the ring to symbolize their relationship. “He wanted something completely unique and 100 percent connected to Megan and himself,” Webster explained, as retrieved via Ethica Diamonds. The two stones represent the couple’s individuality coming together in unity, a visual metaphor for the kind of bond they believed they shared.

Machine Gun Kelly On Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring

Machine Gun Kelly took his time crafting a proposal that was as poetic as it was intense. “Two halves of the same soul,” he wrote on Instagram, describing the way the ring’s magnets pull the two bands into one. But perhaps the most controversial detail? The thorn-shaped bands. MGK intentionally designed them to symbolize his belief that “Love is pain.”

From its birthstone symbolism to the magnetic mechanism, the ring was more than jewelry. It was a physical manifestation of the couple’s whirlwind love story. MGK turned their love into wearable art, complete with thorns.

Though the fairy tale has ended, with reports confirming the couple has gone their separate ways. Fox and MGK, however, share a vivid past and, more recently, a baby together. Their relationship has been full of ups and downs. And at the heart of it, quite literally, lies a $400,000 ring that captured it all.

