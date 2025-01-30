Machine Gun Kelly appears to have responded to rumors about his strained relationship with Megan Fox as her due date approaches, challenging claims that they are “not on good terms” and “aren’t even speaking to each other.”

Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Alleged Relationship Strain with Megan Fox

In a cryptic Instagram post, the rapper questioned how sources could speak on their relationship without having any actual information, sharing shirtless photos of himself looking out a window.

“How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

Conflicting Reports on Co-Parenting Plans

This came after TMZ reported that communication lines between the couple had closed, with unnamed sources claiming Fox was ready to cut ties completely.

“Everyone in her orbit is happy about it. … They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life,” an insider told the outlet. They also speculated on how the two would manage co-parenting when their child arrives in March.

However, contrary to those reports, other insiders close to the couple suggested Fox, 38, is committed to maintaining a cordial relationship with Kelly, 34, for the sake of their child and that Kelly is eager to be involved in raising the baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb)

MGK and Megan Fox’s Breakup

Despite a rocky relationship, including a breakup in November 2024 after a heated argument and Fox’s trust issues due to Kelly’s past, both seem determined to work together for their family’s future.

It was reported that the actress found something in Kelly’s phone that made her leave the Colorado trip early and alone. Only two weeks before their breakup, the two announced they were expecting their first child together after suffering a miscarriage.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” Fox captioned her pregnancy announcement via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Megan also shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Anne Hathaway At The Worldwide Box Office: Stayed Low-Key With Releases Remaining Below The $50M Mark – See List Of Her Last 5 Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News