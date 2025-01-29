Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who have had a rollercoaster relationship, barely speak as their baby’s due date nears. Sources revealed that the couple is “not on good terms,” and their communication has completely “closed.”

Tension Between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The 38-year-old reportedly “doesn’t want anything to do with” MGK, as an insider noted, “Everyone in her orbit is happy about it. … They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life.”

The couple’s once public dynamic has now turned “icy,” it’s unclear how Kelly will be involved in their child’s arrival, though he has expressed a deep desire to co-parent.

“Colson has reached out to Megan because he deeply loves her,” the insider said. “There was no cheating on his part, but he understands he hurt her.”

Megan Fox and MGK’s Split and Its Aftermath

While the duo’s split in November 2024 shocked many, coming just weeks after Fox announced her pregnancy, the tension between them reportedly stems from trust issues.

A source close to the situation revealed that Fox found “text messages involving other women” while looking through Kelly’s phone, a betrayal she couldn’t overlook.

The two had been dating since 2020 and engaged in 2022, but rumors about their relationship’s instability emerged soon after.

Despite their current distance, Kelly remains committed to raising their child together, and Fox, who shares three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, has expressed that their bond will always stay in some form.

