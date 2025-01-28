The news of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement was a pleasant surprise to fans and the media worldwide. The much-loved couple has been admired for their banter, chemistry, and sync over the years. Now, the fans are massively excited for their wedding.

Meanwhile, the actors have a lot on their plate, including their packed and busy filming schedules, promo tours, brand campaigns, event attendance, and wedding planning. A new report has claimed that Zendaya and Tom are also busy looking for a home together, and here’s what we know.

Are Zendaya & Tom Holland Looking For A Home?

According to Life & Style Magazine, the power couple have been quite busy since they got engaged in a romantic and intimate affair. “They already live together in London, but they’re looking to buy a bigger place together next, and they also want to get a place together in LA so that they can have homes near his family and hers,” a source alleged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

They added that the couple had been planning to go house hunting for quite some time, and it hadn’t shocking for their family and friends. “The word is they have already let people know they want to have the ceremony this summer, or the fall at the latest,” the insider claimed about the Spider-Man stars and their plans to tie the knot the way they want this very year.

“There are a lot of moving parts with planning, because they have so much work coming up,” the report added and continued, “They do have a break at that time and they’re going to go for it, they can’t wait to be married.” The source stated that Zendaya and Tom are both extremely happy and in love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Romance & Engagement

“They are truly best friends, it’s just such a healthy and positive relationship in every way, this is a no-brainer,” the insider concluded. News of Tom and Zendaya’s engagement first sparked after the latter was spotted wearing a stunning diamond ring on the red carpet of the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Rumors started spreading quickly, and fans were left overjoyed when the news was officially confirmed later. Tom’s father shared how much detail his son put into it and how well-prepared he was for the proposal. The actor contacted Zendaya’s father and even asked permission to propose.

“I am completely confident they will make a successful union,” Dominic Holland further stated. For the unversed, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for a while. Even though they started off as friends, they eventually gave into their feelings and were spotted kissing in a car, confirming the fact that they were dating, even though they had tried to keep it a secret.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Mayhem: What Is Lady Gaga’s Next Music Album & When Is It Releasing? Pop Star Teases, “Facing My Fear”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News