Telugu action drama Bhairavam is coming to OTT soon. It stars Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Manchu Manoj, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar, and others. The film didn’t impress audiences at the box office. It had a good start, but that momentum wasn’t sustained. It received mixed responses from both audiences and critics. Bhairavam managed to gross only INR 19.29 crores worldwide, with INR 18.69 crores coming from the Indian domestic market. However, the film may perform better on OTT.

Bhairavam Plot

Bhairavam is a remake of the Tamil film Garudan (2024), so the plot is similar. A minister wants to acquire acres of land owned by a temple, which has a market value of about INR 1,000 crores. The land was once donated by an NRI.

Bhairavam OTT Release Date and Platform

Bhairavam will be available for streaming from July 18, 2025, on ZEE5. The film will be available in a dubbed Hindi version, in addition to the original Telugu version.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Telugu (@zee5telugu)

Bhairavam Cast and crew

Director Vijay Kanakamedala co-wrote the script in collaboration with Satyarshi, Ramachandra Ragipindi, and Toom Venkat. The film stars Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Manchu Manoj, Aditi Shankar, Nara Rohith, Divya Pillai, Jayasudha, Ajay, Vennela Kishore, and Anandhi. Cinematography is by Hari K. Vedantam, editing by Chota K. Prasad, and music is composed by Sricharan Pakala. Produced by K.K. Radhamohan, Bhairavam is made under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Pushpa 2: The Rule On TV — Here’s When You Can Watch Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer On &Pictures!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News