Telugu action drama Bhairavam began its box office journey on a good note. Unfortunately, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer failed to pass the Monday test and has constantly declined. It has witnessed its biggest fall on Wednesday. Scroll below for day 6 collections!

Bhairavam Domestic Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, Bhairavam earned 53 lakhs on day 6. It suffered a 23% drop compared to 69 lakhs earned on Tuesday. This has been the biggest fall since its big release on May 30, 2025. The need of the hour is to hold the fort strong for just another day, as the second weekend is just around the corner.

The overall box office collections in India stand at 9.83 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 11.59 crores. In order to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood grossers of 2025, Bhairavam must earn more than 15.87 crores to beat Chhaava (Telugu), which stands at the #10 spot. It needs 6.04 crores more in the kitty, which may not be possible if it does not grow over the second weekend.

Bhairavam budget recovery

The Telugu action film is reportedly made on a budget of 19 crores. In 6 days, the makers have been able to recover around 52% of the estimated cost. It has only reached midway, and the pace has to improve if it has to enter the safe zone. Currently, the situation looks worrisome!

Bhairavam Box Office Summary (Day 6)

Budget: 19 crores

India net collection: 9.83 crores

India gross collection: 11.59 crores

Budget Recovery: 52%

Overseas collection: 55 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 12.14 crores

More about Bhairavam

Bhairavam is the remake of the Soori starrer Tamil hit film Garudan. The ensemble cast features Srinivas Bellamkonda, Manchu Manoj Kumar, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, Divya Pillai, Vennela Kishore, and Ajay. It is produced by KK Radhamohan under the production banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

