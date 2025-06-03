The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu action drama Bhairavam has been maintaining a decent pace at the box office. The movie did, however, witness a drop on its 4th day. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 4th day.

Bhairavam Box Office Collection Day 4

The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer opened at 2.6 crores which was not a very bad opening. On its second day, the collections saw a growth of 7% and amassed 2.4 crores. The third-day collection also remained the same for the film.

Now, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the movie earned 1.21 crore on its fourth day. This was a drop of almost 49% and also the lowest day-wise collection of the film till now. The total India net collection of Bhairavam comes to 8.61 crores.

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown Of Bhairavam At The Indian Box Office

Day 1: 2.6 crores

Day 2: 2.4 crores

Day 3: 2.4 crores

Day 4: 1.21 crores

Total: 8.61 crores

Races 37% Ahead Of Garudan’s 4-Day Collection

For the unversed, Bhairavam is the remake of the Soori starrer Tamil hit film, Garudan. Garudan earned 6.25 crore within its 4 days and Bhairavam with its India net collection of 8.61 crores, has clearly taken a good leap of 37% within the 4 days of its release. However, Garudan was a hit with a lifetime collection of 43.95 crores and the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer has to buckle up with its collection to match the same.

Bhairavam’s Budget And Recovery Pace

The film is mounted at a budget of 19 crores. Bhairavam however, still has a long way to go when it comes to recovering its budget. With its current India net collection of 8.61 crores, it has managed to cover 45% of its budget.

Here Is The Breakdown Of Bhairavam At The Box Office In 4 Days.

India net: 8.61 crore

India gross: 10.15 crore

Overseas gross: 0.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 10.70 crore

