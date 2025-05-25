Soori’s action film Maaman stands at a total net collection of 20.45 crore in India claiming a hit verdict for itself in only nine days. The film now be racing towards the superhit mark since it has refused to slow down and has been earning more than the opening day even after nine days!

Ready To Axe From 5th Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025!

Soori’s action drama needs to earn a total of 23.04 to become the 5th most profitable Tamil film of 2025 with a profit of 130%. The spot is currently owned by Murmur, and Soori starrer needs to earn only 2.59 crore to become the fifth most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Maaman Box Office Day 9

On the ninth day, the second Saturday, May 24, Maaman earned 2.7 crore at the box office. This is 54% jump than the opening day which brought 1.75 crore, and even 35% more than the previous day which earned 2 crore at the box office!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of Soori’s film at the Tamil box office (India net collection).

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.85 crore

Day 4: 2.05 crore

Day 5: 2.25 crore

Day 6: 2.1 crore

Day 7: 2.05 crore

Day 8: 2 crore

Day 9: 2.7 crore

Total: 20.45 crore

Maaman Budget & Profit!

Mounted on a budget of 10 crore, Maaman churned out a profit of 104.5% against a collection of 20.45 crore. It would be interesting to see if it enters the top 3 most profitable Tamil films of 2025. Maaman clashed at the box office with DD Next Level and has clearly won the clash!

Maaman Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Soori‘s action drama at the box office after nine days.

India net: 20.45 crore

India gross: 24.13 crore

Overseas gross: 0.2 crore

Worldwide gross: 24.38 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

