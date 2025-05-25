Bhool Chuk Maaf is surprising the audiences in the theaters and the number game at the box office. In 2 days, the film has already earned 17.01 crore at the box office, and it has already entered the top 5 weekends of 2025 at the box office with a catch!

How Much Does Rajkummar Rao Need For The Weekend Box Office?

Rajkummar Rao needs only 12.61 crore at the box office to enter the top 5 weekends of 2025 with a catch! If all the weekends are considered then Rajkummar Rao’s film would surpass Kesari Chapter 2 at number 6 and occupy the spot!

Bhool Chuk Maaf Fourth Highest Weekend For 3-Day Total!

Bhool Chuk Maaf will end up as the fourth-highest weekend of 2025 only if the three-day weekend rule is considered. So considering the same, Raid 2 and Jaat will be out of the list since they were Thursday releases. Bhool Chuk Maaf would be the 4th-highest after Chhaava, Sikandar, and Sky Force since it would definitely surpass Kesari Chapter 2’s 29.62 crore weekend.

Check out the highest-grossing opening weekends of Hindi Cinema in 2025 (including the 4-day weekends).

Chhaava: 121.43 crore Sikandar: 86.4 crore Raid 2: 73.83 crore (4-day) Sky Force: 73.20 crore Jaat: 40.62 crore (4-day) Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 17.01 crore*

*denotes numbers for only Friday and Saturday. Sunday numbers are still not included.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Weekend Box Office

Bhool Chuk Maaf might end its weekend at around 30 crore at the box office, considering its pace. The film is hinting to enter the top 10 films of 2025 in Hindi if it maintains its pace over the week since it has only two weeks to perform in the theaters before it arrives on OTT!

