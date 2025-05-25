The Malayalam supernatural fantasy film Padakkalam has witnessed a decent run at the box office. Although it has almost reached its last leg of the theatrical run, it has managed to see to a smooth ride at the box office, crossing 13 crores. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Padakkalam Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Sandeep Pradeep starrer earned 56 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a growth of around 27% since the movie amassed 44 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 12.57 crores.

The movie is now inching towards 13 crores. While it might cross the same in the coming days, Padakkalam is most likely to wrap up below 15 crores. The day-wise collections have drastically reduced now and the collections mostly remain at the lower levels. It is also facing a tough competition from the likes of Prince And Family and Thudarum.

Check out the day-wise numbers of Padakkalam at the box office.

Day 1: 24 lakh

Day 2: 44 lakh

Day 3: 80 lakh

Day 4: 1.09 crore

Day 5: 72 lakh

Day 6: 71 lakh

Day 7: 68 lakh

Day 8: 69 lakh

Day 9: 75 lakh

Day 10: 97 lakh

Day 11: 1.33 crore

Day 12: 88 lakh

Day 13: 82 lakh

Day 14: 75 lakh

Day 15: 70 lakh

Day 16: 44 lakh

Day 17: 56 lakh

Total: 12.57 crore

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Sandeep Pradeep starrer comes to 14.83 crores. Talking about Padakkalam, the film has been directed by Manu Swaraj. Apart from Sandeep Pradeep, the movie also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen and Saaf in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Crime Thriller Shows A Slight Jump On Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News