The Malayalam crime-thriller flick Detective Ujjwalan was released into the theatres on May 23, 2025. Despite staying at lower levels, the film has managed to amass a decent number in 2 days. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 2nd day.

Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Collection Day 2

The Dhyaan Sreenivasan starrer witnessed an opening of 69 lakhs which was not a very impressive one. However, the film managed to garner a decent positive word of mouth from the masses and the collections managed to see a growth on the second day. It amassed 78 lakhs on its second day which was a growth of around 13% from its opening.

The total India net collection of Detective Ujjwalan now comes to 1.47 crore. The film is now inching close to 2 crores. Despite a low buzz, the movie did not fare badly with its 2-day collection.

Detective Ujjwalan Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

Day 1: 69 Lakhs

Day 2: 78 Lakhs

Total: 1.47 Crore

However, Detective Ujjwalan might face a tough competition from the Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta. The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer faced a direct clash with the same and this box office showdown might affect its box office performance. Apart from this, other Mollywood releases like Thudarum and Prince And Family have also been gaining a solid footfalls at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether this film will attain an upward graph in the coming days.

About The Film

Talking about Detective Ujjwalan, the film has been helmed by director duo Rahul G and Indraneel GK. Apart from Dhyan Sreenivasan, the film also stars Ameen, Nihal Nizam and Rony David in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sibi Mathew Alex.

