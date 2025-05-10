A year after its theatrical release, the Malayalam comedy-drama Iyer in Arabia, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Urvashi, and Mukesh, is finally making its way to the digital world. The film gained attention for its humorous take on family dynamics, faith, and cultural shifts, and will soon be available for viewers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Iyer In Arabia: Plot Summary

The film tells the story of Sreenivasa Iyer (Mukesh), a retired government worker with strong religious beliefs. He lives with his wife, Jhansi Rani (Urvashi), who is an atheist, and their son Rahul (Dhyan Sreenivasan). When Rahul moves to Dubai for a job and starts dating a woman from a different religion, Iyer’s beliefs are challenged. He and his wife travel to Dubai, where Iyer begins to change his rigid views and adapts to the new environment. The movie handles these themes of religion, generation gaps, and shifting values in a light-hearted manner.

The performances of Mukesh and Urvashi stand out, with Mukesh capturing Iyer’s emotional journey to perfection through a blend of seriousness and humour. The movie is an entertaining family drama that also touches on deeper issues in a fun way.

Iyer In Arabia: When & Where To Stream

Recent reports from OTTplay suggest that Iyer in Arabia will be available for streaming starting May 16, 2025. The film, which initially released in theaters in February 2024, will make its digital debut on Sun NXT. It will be released at midnight on Sun NXT for subscribers. The film’s journey from the big screen to the small screen has created some excitement, particularly among viewers who might have missed its theatrical release.

Iyer in Arabia will also be available on the platform alongside other recent Malayalam releases, such as Am Ah, and so it will be a thrilling addition to Sun NXT’s expanding portfolio of regional content.

As the film reaches Sun NXT, it will be intriguing to note how it touches the hearts of OTT viewers, who may have a different outlook about the film than the way it was received in the theatres.

Iyer in Arabia Trailer

Check out the trailer of Iyer in Arabia below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Bazooka Expected OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Mammootty Starrer Action Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News