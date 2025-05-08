After its quiet theatrical release earlier this year, Dileesh Pothan’s Malayalam drama Am Aa (also known as Am Ah) is heading to a new OTT audience. While the movie did not impact theaters much, its online release in another language might bring more eyeballs.

With an intrigue-laden plot set in a rural village and a strong cast, the movie has the potential to deliver a thoughtful and emotional ride. Am Ah is directed by Thomas K Sebastian and features Dileesh Pothan in the lead.

Am Ah: Cast & Storyline

Am Ah stars Dileesh Pothan, with Jaffer Idukki, Devadarshini, Meera Vasudev, TG Ravi, Maala Parvathi, Sruthy Jayan, and Alencier Ley Lopez in prominent roles. Although it did not create ripples at the theatres when it hit the screens on January 25, 2025, there was curiosity about the film’s unusual title and its significance.

The story follows Stephen, a road construction supervisor who travels to a distant village for work. He meets a woman and her granddaughter there, and slowly becomes curious about their lives. This unfolds a quiet exploration of human emotions, hidden truths, and unexpected connections.

The film maintains its pace plainly and slowly, and eventually develops the suspense. The performances, especially from Pothan and Devadarshini, have been widely praised for their subtlety and emotional impact. With lovely visuals and a reflective storyline, the movie can find an audience among those who like to watch quiet, character-based films.

When & Where To Stream Am Ah?

The makers released the Malayalam version of Am Ah on April 18, 2025, on Sun NXT. Now, the movie will also be available to stream in Tamil on the same platform, starting May 9, 2025. Both versions will include English subtitles, allowing non-Malayalam and non-Tamil speakers to enjoy the film as well. Sun NXT confirmed the update with a social media post that read: “A journey of emotions and truths begins tomorrow. Am…aa (Tamil) streaming from tomorrow on Sun NXT.”

Now that the film is reaching a new audience, it has the potential to connect with viewers looking for stories rich in emotion and layered with subtle twists. Am Ah might be worth adding to your weekend watchlist if you enjoy slow-burn dramas with strong performances.

Check out the trailer of Am Ah below:

