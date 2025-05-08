The Tamil romantic action thriller Nesippaya, starring Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles, was released in theatres on 14th January 2025. If you could not catch the film in theatres and are still interested in watching it, then we have a nice update for you. After a long wait, Nesippaya is all set to start streaming on an OTT platform so that you can watch it soon from home. Here is when and where you can stream the film online.

Nesippaya OTT Release Date & Streaming Platform

As per the latest update, Nesippaya will make its digital premiere on the Sun NXT streaming platform on 16th May 2025. The official OTT release date was announced by the streaming service, Sun NXT, on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.

May 16 mudhal #Nesippaayaa? 🫣❤️ Nesippaya streaming from May 16th on Sun NXT. [Nesippaya On Sun NXT, Nesippaya, Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, Vishnuvardhan, Yuvan Shankar Raja, R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, Sun NXT] . . .#NesippayaOnSunNXT #Nesippaya #AkashMurali… pic.twitter.com/Sj5fnTRyxp — SUN NXT (@sunnxt) May 7, 2025

Nesippaya Plot, Cast & Crew

The romantic thriller follows the story of a man named Arjun (played by Akash Murali in his acting debut), who travels to Portugal after he comes to know about a shocking development that his former girlfriend Diya (played by Aditi Shankar) has been arrested and put in prison for the murder of a wealthy man’s son. After reaching Portugal, the protagonist tries to get to the bottom of the murder case and leaves no stone unturned to get Diya out of the mess, as he still loves her.

The movie was directed by Vishnuvardhan (who also directed Sidharth Malhotra in the war film Shershaah). The film also features R. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Khushbu, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit, and Raja. Another interesting fact about Nesippaya is that it was edited by veteran editor A. Sreekar Prasad, whose editorial filmography comprises many highly-rated and popular films, including RRR, Dil Chahta Hai, Talvar, Vanaprastham, and Kaminey, to name a few.

Nesippaya Critics’ Feedback

After its theatrical release, Nesippaya received rather underwhelming reviews from several critics despite some of its strengths. However, the film has a user rating of 9.5/10 on IMDb.

Nesippaya Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Nesippaya here.

