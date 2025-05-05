Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, and others, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Released amid a clash with Alappuzha Gymkhana and Bazooka, the film displayed its power and emerged as a successful affair at the Indian box office. After spending almost four weeks in theatres, it has slowed down. The good news is, moviegoers will soon be able to stream it online on OTT. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Positive reception

Directed by Sivaprasad, the Malayalam black comedy entertainer was theatrically released on April 10. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, receiving praise for its humor and overall execution. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed positive word-of-mouth. As a result, it attracted its audience despite Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana running in theatres.

Where and when to watch Maranamass on OTT?

Usually, south films have a 4-week OTT window, meaning they arrive on OTT four weeks (28 days) after their theatrical release. However, in the case of Maranamass, there was a 5-week window as the film is arriving on the small screen next week.

As officially announced, Maranamass will be available for streaming online on Sony LIV, and the premiere date is May 15. If we calculate, the film is arriving on the digital streaming platform five weeks (35 days) after its theatrical release.

While its theatrical release was only in the original Malayalam version, on OTT, it will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada dubbed versions. So, it will be a big treat for all Basil Joseph fans.

Back-to-back successes for Basil Joseph!

Made on a budget of just 8 crores, Maranamass has emerged as a big success at the Indian box office by earning over 18 crore net. It has made impressive returns and has already secured a hit verdict. This is Basil’s second consecutive success after Ponman. Released in January 2025, Ponman earned 10.15 crore net in India and was a successful affair.

