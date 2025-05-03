Most of us are familiar with SonyLIV, one of the smaller players in the OTT game in India. However, when it comes to Mollywood, the platform has built an image of quality over quantity, mainly due to its careful selection of content-rich films. Some of these films are now available to stream for free until the 25th of May, 2025. Yes, you heard that right, no subscription is needed. However, you do have to log in, and as a free-tier member, you’ll have to watch advertisements. Also, the streaming quality is limited to 720p.

That said, SonyLIV‘s current free selection is mixed and doesn’t quite reflect the platform’s strong brand image in Mollywood. Most of the better films still require payment.

Puzhu

Let’s begin the Mollywood movies list with Puzhu, starring Mammootty. This film isn’t for everyone, it’s a slow-burning psychological thriller that delves into deep social themes, particularly the lingering presence of casteism in Kerala. The story revolves around a high-ranking IPS officer from the Brahmin community. A widower, he lives with his young son and shares a strained relationship with his sister. The narrative takes its time to introduce the characters, their personalities, and the tensions between them. As the story unfolds, the protagonist becomes increasingly paranoid, convinced that someone is plotting to kill him. Mammootty delivers a powerful performance, though the film may feel slow in parts.

Chaaver

Chaaver is a political action thriller centered around an assassination. Though set in the present day, it presents a fictionalized version of Kerala’s political landscape, echoing elements from the past. The film follows a group of foot soldiers who, driven by ideological loyalty, carry out violent missions on behalf of leaders who are often motivated by personal agendas. At its core, the film offers a stark portrayal of the consequences faced by the enforcers and the victims of such violence. Directed by Tinu Pappachan, Chaaver stands out for its technical finesse, striking visuals, and the background score adds emotional weight to key moments. While the narrative leaves some things unsaid, those who can read between the lines and grasp the underlying themes may find the film quite compelling.

Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea is a psychological slasher with strong thriller elements, featuring Kunchacko Boban as a pediatrician, Jyothirmayi as his wife, and Fahadh Faasil in the role of a police officer. The story revolves around the mysterious disappearance of several female tourists and the unsettling connection Jyothirmayi’s character seems to have with the case. The film also touches on how childhood experiences can shape, and sometimes distort, a person’s psyche. Both Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi deliver standout performances, but for the average viewer, the film may come across as just moderately engaging.

Malayalee from India

Malayalee from India is a survival comedy featuring Nivin Pauly and Dhyan Sreenivasan as two jobless friends who are actively involved in a political party. Their carefree lives take a sharp turn when a misunderstanding lands them in serious trouble. As a result, Nivin Pauly’s character is forced to leave the country and head to the Middle East. The film follows his journey and how that experience transforms him.

Churuli

Churuli blends multiple genres, including mystery, black comedy, sci-fi, and thriller. Making it a truly unconventional film. It’s certainly not for everyone, but it gained significant attention in Kerala, largely due to the heavy use of foul language that sparked widespread discussion. The story follows two undercover police officers who venture into a mysterious forest village in search of a criminal. However, they soon find themselves in a place where rules seem meaningless, and the line between reality and illusion blurs. While the concept is intriguing and ambitious, the execution falls short.

