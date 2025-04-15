Yesterday, Vishu was celebrated, marking the New Year in the Malayalam calendar and a significant Hindu festival. On this occasion, Kalyani Priyadarshan, the female lead in Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, along with a few members of the team behind the project, unveiled the film’s first-look poster on social media. The poster was captioned: “Their love story was perfect… until the wedding.”

The film is directed by Althaf Salim, who is more recognisable as an actor. This marks his second directorial venture. His debut, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, starring Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, was a successful outing with an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10 based on votes from 2.1k viewers.

According to reports, the film is a light-hearted comedy, and production began a year ago, in April. The film followed the schedule without any hiccups. However, there is still no official confirmation of a release date. As per IANS (Via The New Indian Express), in a previous interview, the director mentioned that 70% of the film would be shot in Ernakulam, with the rest in Chennai.

As for the cast, the supporting lineup includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vinay Forrt, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Babu Antony, Amith Mohan Rajeshwari, Raffi, and Renji Panicker.

Now, moving to the crew: Music is composed by Justin Varghese. The cinematographers are Anend C. Chandran and Jinto George. Ouseph John serves as the Art Director, while Abhinav Sunder Nayak handles editing. The film is produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions and is distributed by Central Pictures.

