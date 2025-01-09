Psychological thrillers are very popular among audiences who love gripping stories. The Malayalam film industry has produced several memorable thrillers. One such movie currently trending on OTT is Athiran, which is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Athiran, released in 2019, stars Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The cast also includes Atul Kulkarni, Renji Panicker, Shanthi Krishna, and Sudev Nair. Prakash Raj appears in a special cameo role. Vivek directed the film, and Raju Mathew produced it. The movie shares similarities with the Hollywood film Stonehearst Asylum (2014).

The story is set in an isolated hospital in Kerala. It follows a psychiatrist investigating the mysterious past of an autistic patient with extraordinary abilities. The film explores themes like mental health, power struggles, and the human mind. It keeps the audience hooked with unexpected twists.

Athiran was Vivek’s first film as a director. He took inspiration from real-life events. Vivek revealed that the idea came from visiting a Kalari school in Kerala. He saw autistic students performing as skillfully as others in the school.

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of the psychiatrist in the film. He was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. This movie earned ₹1000 crore in just two weeks. Fahadh played the antagonist, Bhanawar Singh Shekhawat, and received critical acclaim. He will soon make his Bollywood debut in a film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie will also feature Triptii Dimri, and production will start in early 2025.

Sai Pallavi also shines in Athiran. She was last seen in Tamil movie Amaran in 2024. Her next project is with Chandoo Mondeti, opposite Naga Chaitanya.

Athiran continues to be a favorite for thriller fans on OTT platforms. It combines a gripping narrative, strong performances, and an engaging storyline. It is a must-watch for anyone seeking a captivating psychological thriller.

