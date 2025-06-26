Stage App is ready to entertain audiences once again with its upcoming Haryanvi crime thriller Rohtak Kabza. Known for highlighting local stories with raw emotions and powerful storytelling, this film explores the world of crime and control in the streets of Rohtak. With a strong cast and intense plot, the movie is all set to grab the attention of viewers looking for something bold and real.

When & Where To Stream Rohtak Kabza

If you are eager to watch this regional drama, you can stream it now. Rohtak Kabza will begin streaming exclusively on the Stage App from June 26, 2025. The OTT release skips the big screens, aiming to reach audiences directly in their homes instead.

Stage App has been consistently building its Haryanvi content library, and Rohtak Kabza could very well be its most hard-hitting release yet. The film’s announcement was shared in local Haryanvi on social media, with the message: “Rohtak mein sab kuch hai, bas kabza kiska hoga?” This only added to the buzz, with fans excited to see what unfolds in this intense drama. If you enjoy gritty crime stories with a regional touch, Rohtak Kabza is a must-watch.

Rohtak Kabza Plot Summary & More

Rohtak Kabza dives deep into a world where laws don’t matter and survival depends on who has more power. Set in the rough landscape of Rohtak, the story follows two strong gangsters locked in a deadly fight for control. This isn’t just about land or money—it’s about pride, ego, and ruling the city. The film’s tagline, “The occupation is not of land… but of status! The game has begun to sit on the throne of Rohtak”, gives a clear hint of the chaos and rebellion the movie will show.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by M. Chandramouli, the film is produced by Black Roz Entertainment. The lead roles are played by Vicky Kajla and Anjali Raghav, with Sumit Kajla, Sheenam Katholic, Ak Jatti, Raju Punjabi, and Sapna Choudhary in key supporting parts. Their performances bring authenticity and strength to the gripping storyline.

Rohtak Kabza Trailer

