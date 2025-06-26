Ram Gopal Varma’s psychological thriller Saaree, which hit theatres earlier this year, is now ready to thrill audiences on OTT. If you missed watching it on the big screen, now is your chance to catch this intense drama from the comfort of your home. The film created buzz when its trailer and music were released before its theatrical release. Now, when its OTT release is just around the corner, even more people will get to watch this thrilling psychological thriller. The tagline, “Too much love can be scary,” exactly captures the crux of the film.

When & Where To Stream Saaree?

The wait is almost over! Saaree will hit the small screens on Lionsgate Play on June 27, 2025. The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam so the pan-India audience can witness the edge-of-the-seat thriller.

More About Saaree

Saaree traces the convoluted path of Kittu, a young guy whose life turns downward after becoming obsessed with a girl named Aaradhya. What begins as innocent admiration on a leisure holiday gradually becomes a right-back obsession. Aaradhya, clinging to a lovely saree, becomes etched in Kittu’s memory. When she spurns his advances, his brain progressively unravels.

Not able to digest rejection, Kittu becomes increasingly obsessed, thinking Aaradhya is destined to be his. As she turns him down, he becomes emotionally unstable and considers gaining her attention by destroying things. The story shows the reader how rejection and obsession can take a person off the path of goodness.

Aaradhya Devi plays Aaradhy, Satya Yadu plays Kittu, and Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Sahil Sambyal, and Kalpalatha play supporting characters. Girish Krishna Kamal directed the film, and Ram Gopal Varma wrote the story and screenplay. Although the title does not sound like a thriller in the beginning, the saree holds a significant place in the narrative.

If you enjoy crime thrillers with a psychological twist, Saaree could be your next weekend watch.

Saaree Trailer

