Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raid 2 hit the big screens on May 1 and has been doing well ever since. With Raj Kumar Gupta at the helm, the movie has earned around ₹165.1 crore (Via Sacnilk) and proceeds well at the box office. Even if the critical reception was patchy, the masses had appreciated the performances and the gripping storyline.

Following a successful theatrical run, the movie is now set to stream online. Reports suggest that a major OTT platform will soon allow the audience to watch Raid 2 from home.

When & Where to Watch Raid 2 Online

According to reports from Sakshipost, Raid 2 is expected to stream on Netflix starting June 27, 2025. If the current release date is postponed due to a scheduling conflict, the film will likely premiere in the first week of July, possibly on July 4 or July 5. However, no official statement has been released yet.

In the last few months, Netflix has become the foremost platform for big Bollywood releases, and Raid 2 joins the list now. The streaming giant already features many of Ajay Devgn’s hit films, and this one will join that list soon.

What Is Raid 2 About?

Raids 2 is the official sequel of Raid, 2018. The story begins seven years after the first, following Ajay Devgn’s Amay Patnaik, an unshakable IRS officer who now goes against a corrupt politician, Dada Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh) in the fictitious town of Bhoj. The story revolves around Amay’s mission to bust a massive black money empire, despite being suspended and personally threatened.

Vaani Kapoor is Amay’s wife in the film. The supporting cast includes Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, and many more. There are special appearances made by Tamannaah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez for peppy dance numbers, with Yo Yo Honey Singh adding heat to the track “Money Money.”

The film has been rated UA 7+ by the CBFC and runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes. With cinematography by Sudhir K. Chaudhary, music by Amit Trivedi, and editing by Sandeep Francis, Raid 2 combines intense storytelling with solid performances.

Check out the trailer of Raid 2 below:

