Tamannaah Bhatia Enjoys 620% Salary Hike Post Stree 2 For Her Next Gig

Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been a reputed name in the South for years, but her fan base in mainstream cinema is growing by the day. She recently grabbed a lot of attention for her song Aaj Ki Raat in Stree 2. But do you know the actress is reportedly taking home a 620% higher salary hike for her next gig? Scroll below for the exciting details!

How much did Tamannaah Bhatia charge for Stree 2?

Aaj Ki Raat became an overnight sensation shortly after its release. It has garnered a whopping 628 million views on YouTube, leaving behind Nora Fatehi‘s Stree song, Kamariya (409 million) by a considerable margin.

Reports suggest Tamannaah Bhatia charged 4X the salary of Nora Fatehi (25 lakhs) for her special appearance in Stree 2. As most know, the Odela 2 actress was also seen in a small role in the climax. She was reportedly paid 1 crore for the Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor led horror-comedy.

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a 620% salary hike in 2025

As per a report by TrackTollywood, Tamannaah has struck gold for her next brand commercial. She will be the new face of Mysore Sandal Soaps, which the Karnataka Government manufactures under Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The actress is reportedly being paid a staggering sum of 6.2 crores and will be seen in the ad commercial soon.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s per day salary for Mysore Sandal soaps

The Aaj Ki Raat actress has reportedly signed a deal for 2 years and 2 days. This means her per-day remuneration for the brand advertisement comes to Rs 84,931. Mind-boggling, isn’t it?

Tamannaah upcoming movies

Post Stree 2, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in the heist thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. She also enjoyed massive praise for her work in Odela 2. She will be next seen in Vvan opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

