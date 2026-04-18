Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi led Dhurandhar 2 is now in its fifth weekend at the box office. The spy action thriller is facing strong competition from Bhooth Bangla. It has still managed to showcase good growth on day 31. Scroll below for the early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 is now facing competition from Bhooth Bangla

Adutya Dhar’s directorial has achieved massive milestones in its theatrical journey. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. Its next target is to enter the 1200 crore club and set new benchmarks. But there’s a big hurdle as Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has stolen a chunk of the screen count. Priyadarshan’s directorial has opened to positive reviews and will dominate the ticket windows this weekend.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Day 31 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 has collected 4-5 crore on day 31, across all five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It has witnessed a 48-85% improvement compared to 2.7 crore garnered on the fifth Friday. Ranveer Singh starrer has maintained a good hold despite strong competition. But the decline is inevitable during the upcoming weekdays.

The total box office collection in India will land around 1145-1146 crore after 31 days. Ranveer Singh starrer is the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is now competing with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) to claim the top spot. But competition from Bhooth Bangla may leave the target out of reach.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 57.3 crore*

Day 30: 2.7 crore*

Day 31: 4-5 crore

Total: 1145-1146 crore*

Dhurandhar 2 vs top 3 fifth weekend grossers

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will miss its entry into the top 3 highest fifth weekend grossers in Hindi cinema. It needs 16 crore to beat Stree 2 and enter the list. So far, only 6.7-7.7 crore has been amassed, which means the target will remain out of reach.

Take a look at the top 3 highest fifth weekend grossers in Hindi cinema (net collection):

Dhurandhar: 35.80 crore Chhaava: 22 crore Stree 2: 16 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Earns Over 17 Crore & Beats Akshay Kumar’s 4 Post-COVID Releases!

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