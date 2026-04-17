Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal led Dhurandhar 2 has completed four weeks in theatres. It faced competition from Bhooth Bangla during the evening shows on the fourth Thursday. But the hold remained rock-steady, adding yet another milestone to its kitty. Scroll below for the day 29 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected 3.5 crore on day 29 in all languages. It saw a 22% drop compared to 4.5 crore accumulated on the fourth Wednesday. Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla previews were scheduled during the night shows. But Aditya Dhar‘s directorial still brought in respectable footfalls, which is commendable.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 1138.30 crore net after 29 days. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will gradually decline as the show count has been reduced. But there’s little to worry about as it has already emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history. Against a budget of 225 crore, Ranveer Singh starrer has registered 406% profits.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 57.3 crore

Total: 1138.30 crore

Scores the 3rd highest fourth week in Indian cinema!

Dhurandhar 2 has added another feather to its cap. The spy action thriller sequel left behind Baahubali 2 to record the third-highest fourth-week collection in Indian cinema.

Check out the top 5 Week 4 collection at the Indian box office (net earnings, all languages included):

Dhurandhar – 115.7 crore Pushpa 2 – 76.58 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 57.3 crore* Baahubali 2 – 56 crore Chhaava – 55.78 crore

Can it beat Pushpa 2?

Aren’t we all curious to know if Dhurandhar: The Revenge can beat the domestic lifetime of Pushpa 2? Allu Arjun starrer wrapped up at 1265.97 crore, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Aditya Dhar’s sequel still needs 127.67 crore to reach the #1 spot. That looks like a difficult feat now, since Bhooth Bangla has opened to positive reviews and will now dominate the ticket windows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 29 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1138.30 crore*

ROI: 913.3 crore

ROI%: 406%

India gross: 1343 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): With 246% Jump, Akshay Kumar Starrer Registers 3rd Highest Pre-Sales Of 2026!

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