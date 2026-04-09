Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has scored well over 1000 crore net at the Indian box office but is still refusing to slow down. It has emerged as an all-time blockbuster, and despite a huge budget, it has enjoyed fantastic returns in 21 days. Amid this, it has surpassed the box office returns made by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which was already a big success. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Box office verdict of Dhurandhar 2

The Dhurandhar sequel was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 1072.85 crore net so far at the Indian box office. So, in 21 days, the film has made an impressive return on investment (ROI) of 847.85 crore. Calculated further, it equals 376.82% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crore

India net collection – 1072.85 crore

ROI – 847.85 crore

ROI% – 376.82%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

Surpasses Chhaava’s box office returns

With returns of 376.82%, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Chhaava’s ROI. For those who don’t know, Chhaava was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore, and against this cost, it earned 615.39 crore. Over its lifetime, the film enjoyed an ROI of 485.39 crore, translating to solid returns of 373%. It secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Since Chhaava was an all-time blockbuster, overtaking its returns is really a big feat for Dhurandhar 2. Also, since there’s no major competition till Bhooth Bangla releases on April 17, it is expected to mint moolah at the Indian box office. The next target for the film is 400% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 1125 crore.

More about the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the magnum opus also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. It was produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

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