Vaazha 2, starring Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and others, has turned out to be a massive success at the worldwide box office. Released amid strong pre-release buzz, the film has maintained its winning momentum thanks to highly positive word of mouth. As a result, it has made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club globally, becoming Mollywood’s second 100 crore grosser of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Vaazha 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

The Malayalam coming-of-age comedy drama had another excellent day at ticket windows, scoring 6.95 crore on the first Wednesday, day 7, in India. Compared to day 6’s 7.1 crore, it showed a negligible 2.11% drop, remaining rock-steady. Overall, it has earned 47.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 55.69 crore gross. Overseas, it has scored 49.4 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 105.09 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 47.2 crore

India gross – 55.69 crore

Overseas gross – 49.4 crore

Worldwide gross – 105.09 crore

By crossing the 100 crore mark on day 7, Vaazha 2 has scored one of the fastest centuries for Mollywood. It has also become the second 100-crore grosser of Mollywood in 2026, after Aadu 3.

Soon to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026

With 105.09 crore gross in the kitty, Vaazha 2 is currently the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. It stands below Aadu 3 (120.54 crore gross) and will very soon grab the top spot. In the coming days, it will also enter the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. To join the list, it must beat Premalu (132.79 crore gross), which will be achieved like a cakewalk in the coming days.

More about the film

The Mollywood comedy drama is directed by Savin SA and produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore.

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