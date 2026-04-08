Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak starrer Vaazha 2 is surpassing expectations at the box office. It is on track to beat Aadu 3 and emerge as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. But before that, the coming-of-age drama has emerged as the most profitable Mollywood film this year. Scroll below for a detailed day 6 update!

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Vaazha 2 collected 7.1 crore net on day 6. It maintained a fantastic hold, compared to the first Monday, which also brought in 7.10 crore. It is facing competition from Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, Aadu 3, and Pratichaya, but is the leading choice of the audience.

The cumulative total in India stands at 40.20 crore net after 6 days. Savin SA’s directorial is currently the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. It will soon surpass Aadu 3 (50 crore) and conquer the #1 spot. Including GST, the gross total has reached 47.43 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 4.75 crore

Day 2 – 5.55 crore

Day 3 – 7.2 crore

Day 4 – 8.55 crore

Day 5 – 7.1 crore

Day 6 – 7.1 crore

Total – 40.20 crore

Now the most profitable Mollywood film of 2026

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is reportedly mounted on a low budget of only 10 crore. In 6 days, the producers are enjoying a return on investment of 30.20 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, it has registered profits of 302%. Vaazha 2 has surpassed Prakambanam (283.75%) to emerge as the most profitable Malayalam film of 2026.

Vaazha 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 40.20 crore

India gross: 47.43 crore

ROI: 30.20 crore

ROI%: 302%

Overseas gross: 44.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 92.33 crore

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