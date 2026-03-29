Jayasurya starrer Aadu 3 is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. The fantasy comedy has now earned a hit verdict in just 10 days and has joined the profitable list alongside Prakambanam. Scroll below for a detailed update!

Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Aadu 3 collected 2.37 crore on day 10 at the Indian box office. It witnessed a 63% jump compared to 1.45 crore garnered on the second Friday. There is competition from Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, but Midhun Manuel Thomas’ directorial is the go-to choice of the audience.

The total earnings at the domestic box office have reached 40.45 crore. Jayasurya‘s film is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026. It is now aiming for the 50 crore milestone, which will be unlocked during the second week.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 35.03 crore

Day 9: 1.45 crore

Day 10: 2.37 lakh

Total: 40.45 crore

Aadu 3 is a box office hit!

The third film of the Aadu franchise is reportedly mounted on a budget of 20 crore. In 10 days, it has earned over double its investment, earning a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculations, Aadu 3 has minted profits of 102.25% so far. It is the second-most profitable Mollywood film of 2026, after Ganapathi S Poduval, Sagar Surya‘s Prakambanam, which leads with 284%.

Here’s a detailed comparison on the lines of budget, collection, returns, profits, and verdict:

Prakambanam: Budget – 4 crore | Collection – 15.36 crore | ROI – 11.36 crore | Profits – 284% | Verdict – Super-Hit

| | | | Aadu 3: Budget – 20 crore | Collection – 40.45 crore | ROI – 20.45 crore | Profits – 102.25% | Verdict – Hit

Aadu 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 40.45 crore

ROI: 20.45 crore

ROI%: 102.25%

India gross: 47.73 crore

Overseas gross: 57.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 105.38 crore

Verdict: Hit

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